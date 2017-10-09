Partially burnt body discovered in St. Augustine

Police are probing the murder of 57-year-old Kamal Ali. His partially burnt remains were discovered at his St. Augustine home at around 11am yesterday. According to reports, fire officers responded to a blaze at a house at Ragbir Street.

It is said upon arrival the officers found the partially burnt body of Mr. Ali. The officers say there were chop wounds about the body. The police were called to the scene. Officers of the Northern Division and Homicide Bureau are continuing investigations.