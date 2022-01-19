Tourism Minister believes T&T can derive more benefits from NAPA

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell

The Minister of Tourism believes Trinidad and Tobago can derive more benefits from the National Academy for the Performing Arts buildings.

Although intangible, Minister Randall Mitchell says this country’s creative sector is valuable and must be supported.

Minister Mitchell made the statements as he introduced the National Academy for Performing Arts Bill 2021 in the Senate yesterday.

Minister Mitchell also suggested the appointment of a board to govern both spaces.

He said this format would allow for lucrative contracts.

However Opposition Senator Wade Mark was unfazed.

In criticizing the move, Senator Mark said the government is embarking on projects with no consultation or information sharing.

Senator Mark said the academy for performing arts was not properly thought out.

And Independent Senator Anthony Viera had some concerns of his own.

Senator Viera noted that the buildings are not fit for purpose, and raised concerns about the other occupiers of the buildings.

Senator Viera also questioned board appointments and the fact that the Minister will employ all members.