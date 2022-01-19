I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Late night earthquake recorded in parts of the north

Posted on January 19, 2022 by admin

A late-night earthquake jolts parts of Trinidad.

According to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre the quake occurred 120 kilometers northwest of Port of Spain, Trinidad, and Tobago at 10:59pm.

The Centre says this quake registered 4.7 and had a depth of 68 kilometers.

The seismic event was widely felt across north Trinidad.

Reports say the quake lasted no more than a few seconds for the most.

The SRC says the earthquake struck in an area north of the Paria Peninsula, the second most seismically active area in the eastern Caribbean.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *