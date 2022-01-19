First Wave Movement planning 2 more marches

Head of First Wave Movement, Umar Abdullah

The First Wave Movement is planning two more marches.

The demonstrations will be against government’s Safe Zone plans for public servants.

Umar Abdullah, who heads the First Wave Movement, is saying the peaceful marches will be staged this month.

Last Sunday his first march led to police officers firing tear gas at scores of protesters around the Queens Park Savannah.

Police say the action was necessary.

Yesterday on his Facebook page Mr. Abdullah confirmed again he was charged for holding an illegal march.

Mr. Abdullah was detained on Sunday during a demonstration at the savannah.

Mr. Abdullah reminded the government of its loss in Tobago, and accused the PNM administration of being a follower.

The Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob says he received a letter from Mr. Abdullah and a process of mediation will begin.

Mr. Jacob has defended his officers’ use of tear gas last Sunday afternoon.

Officers have been condemned by several opposition and labour voices for opening fire at protesters.

They have accused the police of abuse of power.