COVID-19 claims the life of another new mother

Another mother has died of the coronavirus 6 weeks after she gave birth.

The total number of maternal deaths has now been put at 6.

Director of Women’s Health Dr. Adesh Sirjusingh yesterday said there was only 1 stillbirth and 6 mother to child transmissions of the virus.

He was speaking at the COVID-19 media briefing.

Dr. Sirjusingh said there have also been 22 new infections among pregnant women taking the tally since the pandemic began to 1,181.

He said many of them are critical and unvaccinated.

Dr. Sirjusingh is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated to save their lives and that of their children.

He said according to the CDC the number of vaccinated pregnant women worldwide remains low at 31%.