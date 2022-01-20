Prime Minister says the State is seeking the interest of COVID orphans

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

An assurance from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley that children made orphans by COVID-19 are being cared for by the State where necessary.

In the parliament yesterday opposition MP for Chaguanas east Vandana Mohit warned of an emerging crisis among orphans in need.

Prime Minister Rowley would dispel the notion.

He said there were mechanisms in place to treat with such children.

They were speaking during the questions for the Prime Minster segment of the sitting.