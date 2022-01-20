CMO says more children are being hospitalised

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram said more children are being hospitalised.
At the COVID-19 media update yesterday Dr. Parasram said they are presenting with comorbidities.
Dr. Parasram also said there are other issues, which drove the increase in the delta omicron cases during the Christmas period.
Dr. Parasram also said the case of the 3 persons who came forward claiming reactions to the vaccines remain under investigation.
