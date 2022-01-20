A Carnival with serious limitations

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell

Carnival 2022 is happening but with serious limitation.

The announcement was made after a Carnival working group meeting chaired by the Culture and The Arts Minister yesterday.

A calendar of events is to be drafted.

But there will be no Carnival fetes; just concert type events and only vaccinated patrons will be allowed to attend.

Minister Randall Mitchell said via a statement that events are being planned which would not run afoul of the Public Health Regulations.

He said events would be on a limited basis and fall within the current Safe Zone and Public Health Regulations.

Carnival events are to be limited to 50 percent capacity with controlled entry and exit points.

Sanitisation must take place upon entry.

The statement said fetes, parties and similar type events would not be allowed.