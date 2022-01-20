Accident in Tarouba claims the life of Anthony Fox

Anthony Fox is identified as the victim in the road traffic accident along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.
The accident occurred in the Tarouba area at around 7:20 Tuesday evening.
It is believed Mr. Fox lost control of the Toyota Sienta, while on the northbound lane of the highway.
Police reports say he slammed head-on into a concrete pillar of the Tarouba Overpass.
He was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died while being treated.
Investigations are underway.
