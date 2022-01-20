Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley

Another sweeping victory for Mia Mottley and her Barbados Labour Party.

Barbadian voters yesterday gave all 30 seats in the parliament to the ruling BLP.

The snap election was called 18 months before the constitutional end of the term.

It is the second consecutive clean sweep for Mia Mottley and the BLP.

Following official word of the victory, Ms. Mottley addressed some supporters.

The Democratic Labour Party leader Verna De Pieza conceded defeat and said there must be an assessment of what went wrong.

Ms. Mottley is to be sworn in later today.