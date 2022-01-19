I955 FM


SEA set for March

Posted on January 19, 2022

The Secondary Entrance Assessment is set for March 31st.

The Ministry of Education says candidates will be assessed in subject areas such as mathematics, English language creative writing, and English language arts.

It says the mathematics and the English language arts papers will be based on content and objective contained in the primary school curriculum guides 2013, which is currently being implemented and further specified in the revised assessment framework.

