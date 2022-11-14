Top cop condemns killing of SRP officer Kyle Lashley

Acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob

A manhunt is mounted in Tobago following the murder of Special Reserve Police Officer Kyle Lashley.

He was hit in a drive-by shooting in Les Coteaux on Saturday night.

He later died at the Scarborough General Hospital.

It is the island’s 10th murder for the year.

Acting Police Commissioner Mcdonald Jacob is saddened by the Special Reserve Police Officer’s killing.

He says a search for the killer was immediately launched.

Yesterday more officers from the Inter-Agency Task Force joined the search.

This is Tobago’s 10th murder for the year the Acting Commissioner is concerned.

Police believe gangs in Trinidad fighting for turf in Tobago may have led to the officer’s violent death.

Tobago recorded 7 murders in 2021.

And even while police investigate this latest killing, Ezra Sylvester was shot in Scarborough on Saturday night.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Tobago police are investigating.

And Acting Commissioner of Police Mcdonald Jacob strongly condemns the killing of the SRP describing it as brazen and heinous.