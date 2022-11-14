I955 FM


An overnight killing in Morvant …..State witness Jelano Romney is the victim

November 14, 2022

State witness in the killing of PC Gilkes is gunned down in Morvant.

Jelano Romney was shot and killed in Morvant last evening.

Details are sketchy but we are told he was in the company of a female when he was shot at around 10pm.

The woman was also shot and wounded.

Several months ago Jelano Romney was on the run after the death of Officer Gilkes.

The officer was killed in the line of duty in Diego Martin.

PC Gilkes was 44-years-old and was attached to the Western Division Task Force.

After an autopsy and further investigations it was confirmed a police weapon shot PC Gilkes.

