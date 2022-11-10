Acting Police Commissioner tells the country 108 cases of legal firearms used in crime in the last 5 years

Acting Police Commissioner, Mc Donald Jacob

The Acting Police Commissioner tells the country in the last 5 years there have been 108 cases of legal firearms used in crime.

While some have questioned the claim Mr. Jacob stands behind the statistics given on Tuesday in the Senate by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

Yesterday, Mr. Jacob insisted this information does not mean the police service is against the issuance of firearm users licenses.

He said there are other realities which could see legally acquired guns being used in violent and criminal situations.

But his predecessor Gary Griffith accuses the Acting Commissioner and the National Security Minister of misleading the country on the issue of the use of legal guns in crime.

In the Senate it was also revealed that there are 4 murders committed with the use of legal guns.

Mr. Griffith says none happened under his watch.

Mr. Griffith says persons must be able to defend themselves and the State does not seem to want that.