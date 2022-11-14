One activist says justice will be served for Venezuelan baby

Immigrant Rights Activist Yesenia Gonzales

Immigrant Rights Activist Yesenia Gonzales says she has all confidence justice will be served in the death of Venezuelan baby Ya-Elvis Santoyo Sa-Rabia.

On February 6th, baby Ya-Elvis died in his mother’s arms as the vessel in which they were travelling was intercepted by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.

It is said the boat captain attempted to turn around, but coast guard officers started shooting at the engine.

The 1-year-old infant was shot in the head and died instantly.

On Friday in the Lower House, Naparima MP Rodney Charles asked National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to give an update on the investigation.

He responded saying the probe continues.

Minister Hinds also stated that the police service has completed its probe into the matter and is awaiting direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

But over the weekend activist Yesenia Gonzales told Newscenter 5 she is confident all will go in the favour of the parents of the deceased child.

She said the incident has put Trinidad and Tobago in a bad internationally light.

Last Friday, Minister Hinds told the House of Representatives the police are now seeking advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard S.C. on the way forward.