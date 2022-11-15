Karen Nunez-Teshiera files legal action over PNM leadership elections…but the head of the women’s arm calls it nonsensical

Karen Nunez-Teshiera

A legal challenge to the upcoming elections within the ruling Peoples National Movement is being dismissed by the women’s arm.

The mover of the challenge is former Minister of Finance Karen Nunez Teshiera.

Ken Butcher and Vishop Victor Phillip are backing her in the challenge.

Mrs. Nunez Teshier is contesting the position of Political Leader in the November 26th, 27th and December 4th election.

Mrs. Nunez Teshiera has filed a lawsuit in the High Court seeking an order that the Internal Elections be postponed for 21 days.

And the leader of the women’s arm of the party, Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has described the lawsuit as absolute nonsense.

She was speaking during the PNM Leaders in Service Women’s meeting at the University of the Southern Caribbean in Maracas Valley, St. Joseph, last night.

Mrs. Robinson-Regis said the PNM’s women’s arm would stand behind Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley for this legal challenge.

She dismissed the lawsuit, labeling those who oppose the leaders in service slate as “mocking pretenders to the throne.”