Confrontation between home invaders and police ends in the death of a suspect and 3 arrests

One man is dead and 3 others arrested following a confrontation with police in Barataria

Officers say the men were caught red handed during a home invasion attempt in Barataria on Sunday night.

Police confirmed that the deceased is yet to be identified but those arrested are Dean Collins, Joshua Williams and Keston Paul.

A TTPS statement says the suspects are, 28, 20 and 38.

Two are from San Juan and one from Laventille.

It is said during a bid to escape, the men pointed guns at the officers who then, in accordance with the use of force policy open fire killing one, wounding one and the arrest of two.

Police say a gun; ammunition, a screwdriver and several housebreaking implements were recovered from the scene.