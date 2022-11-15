Prime Minister chastised for his golf photo and cricket comment…UNC calls it uncaring

Cricket legend, Sir Vivian Richards (left) Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley (right)

The Opposition Leader slams the Prime Minister on what she describes as impaired reality.

During her Monday night forum last evening, UNC leader Kamla Persad Bissessar said it is clear Dr. Rowley and his PNM party is out of touch.

Making reference to Dr. Rowley playing a game golf over the weekend.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar expressed disgust of what she described as the Prime Minster’s first line of business after recovering from COVID.

Prime Minister Rowley posted the cricket comment on his Facebook page over the weekend.

Earlier in the week he posted a picture of himself and Sir Vivian Richards on a golf course.