Tongue lashing for the media from Minister Webster-Roy

Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy

A tongue lashing for the media over its treatment of the pervasive issue of gender-based violence.

Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy says better needs to be done.

Minister Webster-Roy, who has responsibility for gender and child affairs and the National Aids Coordinating Committee, says the role of the media is critical in treating with the issue at hand.

She says her Ministry has also put things in place to aid media practitioners in relation to reporting gender-based violence.

She is also pleading with the media to partner in the fight against gender-based violence.

She says the main aim is to have a society free of violence at all levels.

Minister Webster-Roy was speaking yesterday at the EU/UN spotlight initiative addressing the elimination of violence against women and girls hosted by her Ministry.