Delay in the start of the Commission of Enquiry into the diving tragedy at Paria Fuels

Acting Prime Minister, Colm Imbert

Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert says the Commissioners of the Enquiry into the February drowning of 4 men will receive their instruments of appointment by weeks end.

But it is still not certain when they will begin hearings.

Minister Imbert said the commissioners are set to be installed.

Member for Couva south Rudranath Indarsingh would probe the acting Prime Minister on a third commissioner.

But Mr. Imbert said it will be a consulting role to be filled by a firm.

Speaking during the Prime Minister’s questions in the House of Representatives yesterday he could not say when the hearings would start.

Mr. Imbert is acting as Prime Minister as Dr. Keith Rowley is on State business in Barbados.