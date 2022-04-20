I955 FM


Body found in Aripo again

Posted on April 20, 2022 by admin

The body of a man is discovered at the heights of Aripo.

Up to news time he remained unidentified.

Reports say the find was made around 4:35pm yesterday afternoon.

Newscenter 5 understands a jogger was passing by in the area when he sighted the corpse.

He contacted the police.

Officers of the Arima C.I.D. visited the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

