Body found in Aripo again

The body of a man is discovered at the heights of Aripo.
Up to news time he remained unidentified.
Reports say the find was made around 4:35pm yesterday afternoon.
Newscenter 5 understands a jogger was passing by in the area when he sighted the corpse.
He contacted the police.
Officers of the Arima C.I.D. visited the scene.
Investigations are continuing.
