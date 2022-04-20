Government accuses the Opposition of trying to destabilise the country under the guise of protests

Opposition led protests in several parts of the country are said to have flopped.

The United National Congress says yesterday’s action was about condemning government’s fuel price hikes.

The new prices became effective at midnight yesterday.

Hours later the UNC protests were held in areas which included Debe and Chaguanas, in central Trinidad, La Brea and Fyzabad in the south and the capital Port of Spain.

Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar visited some of the protest sites.

But National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said the protests were geared toward disrupting the country.

He said the attempts flopped.

The taxi drivers network had called for a boycott yesterday.

President Adrian Acosta said the new prices on fuel would be a significant blow to his member’s pockets.

For now the taxi operators are holding their hands on sanctioning fare increases.