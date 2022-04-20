Elderly woman is murdered, 1 of 2 new homicides engaging the attention of police

Two more murders are added to the growing list in 2022.

The killings occurred in Debe and Laventille.

In the latest incident Ikemfula Munroe is shot and killed in Laventille.

Reports say that incident took place at Plaisance Terrace, John John around 8:42pm last night.

Newscenter 5 understands officers responded to reports of several explosions in the area.

When they got to the scene they found the body of Mr. Munroe in vehicle parked at the side of the road.

Police say the man has several bullet wounds about his upper body.

Homicide officers say they recovered some twenty-four point 5.0 and twelve 4.0 shell casings near the body.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 is continuing with enquiries.

And a 63-year-old grandmother is chopped to death at her home in Debe.

She has been identified as Sita Jagessar.

Reports say the discovery was made at her Clarkia Drive Wellington Road home, just after 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

Newscenter 5 understands Ms. Jagessar’s granddaughter returned home from school and discovered the elderly woman’s body on the floor.

The deceased was said to be covered in blood.

The child alerted a nearby resident who called the police.

When lawmen arrived they discovered a chop wound to the back of the victim’s head.

Region 3 Homicide and the Southwestern Division visited the scene.