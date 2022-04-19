I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Protest in Denham Town, Jamaica triggered by a fatal police shooting

Posted on April 19, 2022 by admin

The Kingston Western Police are calling for calm in the Denham Town community today following two straight days of protests

The residents who mounted roadblocks on Saturday night were protesting the fatal shooting of thirty-two-year-old Horaine Glenn of Charles Street, Kingston 14.

Police say Mr. Glenn was fatally shot during a confrontation with a member of the Jamaica Defense Force on Saturday evening.

Head of the Kingston Western Police, Senior Superintendent, Michael Phipps, said based on checks made by lawmen roadways remain clear and residents appear to be calm.

Meantime, SSP Phipps said no murder has been committed in the Kingston Western Division in recent weeks.

Noting that this is good news, SSP Phipps said he hopes this trend continues.

However, he is calling on persons who have been listed as wanted, or as a person of interest to turn themselves in to the police.

This entry was posted in News, Regional News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *