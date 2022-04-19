13 new murder investigations underway

Three men are shot and killed in Chaguanas in separate circumstances pushing the Easter weekend murder toll to 13.

The latest killings happened yesterday.

In the latest incident Akeem James is the victim.

Reports say that incident took place near his Chrissie Trace Enterprise home around 4:15pm yesterday afternoon.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. James was liming with a group of friends when he was shot.

Two other men who were also shot were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where one of them died.

And another man was shot and killed as he sat in a vehicle at Bhagaloo Trace in Enterprise at around 4:45pm yesterday afternoon.

The victim is yet to be identified.

Police officers say they have arrested a suspect.

Lawmen say the individual was driving a blue Toyota Aqua vehicle in a dangerous manner.

On Thursday, police reported 3 other killings.

One of the victims was Sean Brandon Francis.

His body was found off Lajala Road in Arima with wounds to the back of the head.

And Junior Rivers was killed at Circular Drive Peytonville also in Arima while another man 19-year-old Josiah Maloney was shot and killed at Demerara Road in Arima.

Meanwhile an unidentified man and a woman were found shot dead at around 10pm on Friday night.

And soldier Junior Chase is killed as he attempted to be a peacekeeper in San Fernando early Saturday morning.

Later on Saturday there were 4 more murders.

The victims were Sean Darsoo, Sharsa David who was shot dead by her husband in Edinburgh 500, Mark Lewis and Eber Scrub.