Today marks 1st anniversary of PNM government’s 2nd term in office…Opposition Leader says all the government has done is destroy the economy

Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar

Today is the first anniversary of the Keith Rowley government’s second term in office.

This time last year, the people of Trinidad and Tobago were voting, in a General Election which saw the Peoples National Movement winning 22 of the 41 seats in the Parliament.

But one year later, Dr. Rowley and his government are being given a poor grade in terms of their performance since assuming office.

Last night, the leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad Bissessar said the government has crashed the economy and there is hopelessness throughout the country.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar was speaking during her party’s virtual Monday night meeting.

According to Mrs. Persad Bissessar the government is bungling even the reopening of schools, planned for next month.

She said the country’s investment rating is not good and both the Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Colm Imbert must take the blame.