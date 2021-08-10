Freeport man reported missing…found dead

A Freeport man reported missing, is found dead.

According to police the body of Fitzgerald Mc Sween of Connector Road was discovered in St. Joseph last Sunday.

Police say Mr. Mc Sween’s nude corpse was discovered at around 1pm on a riverbank off Valsayn Trace.

Investigators also note there were no visible marks of violence.

A District Medical Officer viewed the body before being ordered removed from the scene.

The deceased was reported missing on August 4th, by his sister.

He was reportedly at the Eric Williams Medical Complex being treated for injuries sustained after a gate fell on him.

Reports say Mr. Mc Sween discharged himself and walked away.

He had not been seen since.