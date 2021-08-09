No identity yet for the body found floating off Sea Lots

Police are saying the body found floating off Sea Lots in Port of Spain is yet to be positively identified.

The man was found last Wednesday, one day after heavy rains and floods in some parts of the country.

Besson Street Police Officers were called to Sea Lots after residents saw the man’s body floating.

The Coast Guard was also called in to bring the body ashore.

Up to yesterday police reported there was no positive id of the body.

There is the belief that the man may have been washed away during the floods which occurred in Maraval, St. Anns and surrounding areas.