Opposition MP claims there is no statistical data to support moves to reopen economy

Opposition MP Rushton Parray says there is no statistical data to support governments moves to reopen the economy.

The Mayaro MP says they are making decisions by “vaps”.

On Saturday Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said that retail would open in 1 week.

At the United National Congress weekly media briefing yesterday MP Parray said this type of decision-making is not good for the country.

Mr. Parray also said there is no plans for the retail and small business sectors of the economy.

And MP Davenath Tancoo said the Minister of Finance has misled the country yet again.

Mr. Tancoo is the Opposition member for Oropouche west.