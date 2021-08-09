Infections numbers and deaths down but the Health Minister laments so too are vaccination numbers

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Eight people have died of the coronavirus, bringing the new fatality number to 1,137.

The Ministry of Health says the latest fatalities are 5 elderly males, 1 elderly female and 2 middle aged females all with comorbidities.

The release also says there have been 129 new positive cases in the previous 24 hours bringing the total active positive cases to 5922.

According to the release sent yesterday there were 315 patients at hospital and 5399 in home self-isolation.

It said 417,070 have received their first dose of vaccine while 228,175 have been fully vaccinated.

But on the weekend, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh was not pleased with the vaccination numbers.

Meanwhile the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association says it is not satisfied with the vaccination levels ahead of the reopening of the retail sector.

President Gregory Aboud says it is a necessary risk being taken because there is a need to get back to business.

The retail sector is to be reopened next Monday.

The government on the weekend announced this.

Also being reopened today are the games managed by The National Lotteries Control Board.

But one Muslim Cleric is questioning the reopening of the NLCB gambling booths ahead of places of worship.

Head of the Islamic Front Imam Umar Abduallah is questioning it.

Imam Abdullah says it is a sign of the end times.

Speaking via a video release Mr. Abdullah yesterday questioned the decision by the State.

In an official release on the reopening of the sector the Ministry of Health said it would continue to monitor this development and take steps to safeguard the health of the population.