Former JCC President says there maybe some questions to answer following flooding

A former Joint Consultative Council President says there maybe some questions to answer following the flooding.

Afra Raymond, a chartered surveyor, is not pointing fingers but he tells Newscenter 5 regulatory bodies need to do their job.

Mr. Raymond yesterday noted in particular, the Environmental Management Authority and Town and Country.

He says some special attention is needed.

Mr. Raymond, who served as head of JCC from 2010 to 2015, believes this situation could have been avoided if a storm water management system existed.

In October 2012, after extensive work by the Storm Water Committee, Capital Signal Limited was awarded the contract for the Port of Spain flood alleviation project.

However the venture, funded by the inter American Development Bank never materialised.