Tobago’s Finance Secretary Joel Jack will deliver the Budget in the Tobago House of Assembly today

Posted on June 25, 2018

The Budget is to be presented at 10 am.

 

Mr. Jack says the areas of tourism and agricultural will be part of his presentation today.

 

He says the Budget will also focus on enhancing the health sector and housing.

 

It will be Secretary Jack’s sixth budget, and the second under Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles.

 

Mr. Jack says all efforts will be made to have an enabling environment, giving support and heightening the islands entrepreneurial thrust.

 

I95.5fm will bring the presentation live this morning.

