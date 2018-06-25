Nominees for Barataria and Belmont East By-Election must have theirs documents in order today

All nominees for the July 16th By-Elections in Barataria and Belmont East must have their papers in order today.

It is Nomination Day.

The People National Movement has nominated Nicole Young for Belmont East and Kimberly Small for Barataria.

The opposition United National Congress is putting Lianna Babb-Gonzales in Belmont East and Sharon Maraj-Dharam in Barataria.

And the Progressive Empowerment Party has announced Felicia Holder for Belmont East and Christoph H. Samlal for Barataria.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley earlier this month advised the President that the people of the electoral districts of Barataria and Belmont East would go to the polls on July 16th.

The two seats became vacant with the deaths of Councillors Pernell Bruno and Darryl Rajpaul.

Both men died last year.

The two were PNM councillors.