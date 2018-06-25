Nominees for Barataria and Belmont East By-Election must have theirs documents in order today

All nominees for the July 16th By-Elections in Barataria and Belmont East must have their papers in order today.
It is Nomination Day.
The People National Movement has nominated Nicole Young for Belmont East and Kimberly Small for Barataria.
The opposition United National Congress is putting Lianna Babb-Gonzales in Belmont East and Sharon Maraj-Dharam in Barataria.
And the Progressive Empowerment Party has announced Felicia Holder for Belmont East and Christoph H. Samlal for Barataria.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley earlier this month advised the President that the people of the electoral districts of Barataria and Belmont East would go to the polls on July 16th.
The two seats became vacant with the deaths of Councillors Pernell Bruno and Darryl Rajpaul.
Both men died last year.
The two were PNM councillors.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.