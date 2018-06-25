I955 FM


25 Women who are said to be from Venezuela, Dom Rep, Guyana, Grenada and Jamaica arrested at Rich Gold

Posted on June 25, 2018 by newscenter5

arrest-pic25 foreign women have been charged with lewd and suggestive dancing.

 

Officers from the Port of Spain CID Task Force went to an establishment known as Rich Gold in Chase Village Chaguanas yesterday and held the women.

 

The women are said to be from Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Grenada and Jamaica.

 

Officers are also said to have detained ten men, all of whom are not from Trinidad and Tobago.

 

The group was taken to the Port Of Spain CID and Officers Of The Immigration division were called in to interview them.

