More than 400 police officers under investigation for misconduct

Posted on June 26, 2018

TtXDHwgzMore than 400 police officers are now under investigation for misconduct.

 

The National Security Minister Edmund Dillon gave the figure yesterday.

 

The Minister was replying to questions in the parliament posed by the Opposition.

 

The minister also told of the recruitment process in the police service.

 

Minister Dillon also told the House he has had no official report on an alleged prostitution ring involving South American women and local law enforcement officials.

