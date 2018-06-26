Duke describes Tobago Budget as deceitful and phony

A cargo port, new and improved health centers and a special school are just some of the plans for Tobago and the island’s executive believes just over 4 billion dollars should cover.
Finance Secretary Joel Jack presented the package in the T.H.A yesterday.
Secretary Jack acknowledged the importance of the private sector and the transport woes faced by the business community,
He said the first order of business is a cargo port.
The secretary quoted 3.2 billion dollars for recurrent expenditure and 1.38 billion dollars is for Tobago’s development program.
Mr. Jack said an intensified diversification program couldn’t be overstated and told of plans to improve the tourism product, agricultural sector, and the housing program.
And in the field of education, a new special school is to be built on the island.
In an immediate response Minority Leader in the THA, Watson Duke described the Fiscal Package as deceitful and phony.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.