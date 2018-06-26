Duke describes Tobago Budget as deceitful and phony

A cargo port, new and improved health centers and a special school are just some of the plans for Tobago and the island’s executive believes just over 4 billion dollars should cover.

Finance Secretary Joel Jack presented the package in the T.H.A yesterday.

Secretary Jack acknowledged the importance of the private sector and the transport woes faced by the business community,

He said the first order of business is a cargo port.

The secretary quoted 3.2 billion dollars for recurrent expenditure and 1.38 billion dollars is for Tobago’s development program.

Mr. Jack said an intensified diversification program couldn’t be overstated and told of plans to improve the tourism product, agricultural sector, and the housing program.

And in the field of education, a new special school is to be built on the island.

In an immediate response Minority Leader in the THA, Watson Duke described the Fiscal Package as deceitful and phony.