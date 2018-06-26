Galleon’s Passage due to arrive July 16th

The arrival of the Galleon’s Passage is now set for July 16th.

This is the new assurance coming from Works and Transportation Minister Rohan Sinnanan.

The Galleon’s Passage is air marked to service the sea bridge but its arrival has been dogged by constant delays.

The MP for Oropouche West, Vidya Gayadeen- Gopeesingh inquired about the boat in the parliament yesterday.

The Minister explained that retrofitting work would be completed when the vessel arrives here.

The vessel was originally expected to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago in May 2018.