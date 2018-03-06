Tobago Business Community contemplating bringing legal action against the T&T government because of air & sea bridge woes

Chairman of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Demi-John Cruickshank estimates that Tobago businesses have lost as much as $700 million in the last year as a direct result of ongoing challenges with both the air and sea bridge.
As a result Mr. Cruickshank says, the Tobago Business Community is contemplating bringing legal action against the government of Trinidad and Tobago to seek compensation for financial losses suffered due to the inter-island transportation woes.
The Tobago Chamber of Commerce is now said to be in the process of collecting financial information from affected businesses to determine the amount to be sought in the potential lawsuit.
