Freeport man confesses to murder of female relative…says he murdered her after consuming alcohol and cocaine

A Freeport man has reportedly confessed to killing a close female relative.

Police went to the house and found the woman identified as Patsy Persad, dead.

Reports say 53-year-old Ms. Persad was found on the floor of her bedroom at Ramsamooj Avenue, Freeport.

She was employed as a cashier at a Freeport business.

The man reportedly turned up at the Couva Police Station on Saturday afternoon.

He allegedly told them that after a bout of consuming alcohol and cocaine on Friday night, he strangled Ms. Persad.

The man was detained, and a statement was expected to be taken from him.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy today on the cause of Persad’s death.

Homicide officers are investigating the case.