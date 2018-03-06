I955 FM


Freeport man confesses to murder of female relative…says he murdered her after consuming alcohol and cocaine

Posted on March 6, 2018

Unknown-16A Freeport man has reportedly confessed to killing a close female relative.

 

Police went to the house and found the woman identified as Patsy Persad, dead.

 

Reports say 53-year-old Ms. Persad was found on the floor of her bedroom at Ramsamooj Avenue, Freeport.

 

She was employed as a cashier at a Freeport business.

 

The man reportedly turned up at the Couva Police Station on Saturday afternoon.

 

He allegedly told them that after a bout of consuming alcohol and cocaine on Friday night, he strangled Ms. Persad.

 

The man was detained, and a statement was expected to be taken from him.

 

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy today on the cause of Persad’s death.

 

Homicide officers are investigating the case.

