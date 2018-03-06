2 men appeared in court for stealing cheese and protein bars…sentenced to 3 months

Two men are sentenced to three months hard labour for stealing cheese and protein-bars.

Anthony Scott and Akim Samuel appeared separately for stealing from JTA Supermarket in Carlton Centre, San Fernando.

Both men, who have previous convictions for similar crime, pleaded guilty and represented themselves in court.

shortly after 3 pm on Saturday, a security guard saw Mr. Scott pick up six protein bars, valued at $137.94.

He put them in the front of his pants and walked out without paying.

When confronted by the officer Mr. Scott, admitted to the crime.

Mr. Scott told Magistrate Alicia Chankar, he was really hungry.

Minutes later Mr. Samuel appeared for stealing a block of cheese, valued $25.43.

A security officer caught him with the cheese in his pants waist.

During an interrogation the cheese fell to the ground.