Scores dead, as ethnic fighting breaks out in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Aid agencies say tens of thousands of people have been displaced by ethnic violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

At least 79 people were killed over the weekend when fighting broke out between Hema and Lendu tribes in the northern Ituri province.

The unrest between the Hema cattle herders and Lendu farmers of the Ituri region is one of several conflicts in DR Congo which have produced a huge amount of refugees and internally displaced people over the past two years.

Some 200,000 people are estimated to have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the violence in Ituri alone.