Three people escape death after vehicle plunges off cliff in Tobago

Posted on January 23, 2018 by newscenter5

images-11Three people are hospitalised after a vehicle plunges off cliff in Tobago.

 

Details are still sketchy but Newscentre 5 understands the accident occurred in Castara last night.

 

Reports say the occupants of the car managed to escape death and were rushed to hospital.

 

Up to news time all three remained warded and under observation.

