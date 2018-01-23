Persons traveling via ferry are being assured of more reliable service

Persons travelling between Trinidad and Tobago via ferry are being assured of a more reliable service.
The assurance comes from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.
Dr. Rowley says if all goes according to plan, the pending return of the T&T Spirit and the arrival of the Galleon’s Passage would make for easier travel between the islands.
He told reporters yesterday the newly acquired vessel is capable of serving the needs of travellers in timely fashion.
The Prime Minister also said a faster ferry was neither available nor affordable but he assured the tendering process has already begun for a replacement vessel for the Cabo Star.
Ministers Colm Imbert, Camille Robinson Regis, Shamfa Cudjoe and Ayana Webster Roy accompanied Dr. Rowley for the talks yesterday.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.