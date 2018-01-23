Persons traveling via ferry are being assured of more reliable service

Persons travelling between Trinidad and Tobago via ferry are being assured of a more reliable service.

The assurance comes from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

Dr. Rowley says if all goes according to plan, the pending return of the T&T Spirit and the arrival of the Galleon’s Passage would make for easier travel between the islands.

He told reporters yesterday the newly acquired vessel is capable of serving the needs of travellers in timely fashion.

The Prime Minister also said a faster ferry was neither available nor affordable but he assured the tendering process has already begun for a replacement vessel for the Cabo Star.

Ministers Colm Imbert, Camille Robinson Regis, Shamfa Cudjoe and Ayana Webster Roy accompanied Dr. Rowley for the talks yesterday.