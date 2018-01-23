Government eyeing Scandinavian market to boost tourism

Government is eyeing the Scandinavian market in a bid to boost the island’s tourism.

Speaking at the Magdalena Grand yesterday, Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe disclosed a return to what she said was once a lucrative market for Tobago.

Meanwhile despite some delays Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said the Sandals project is still in the works.

Following his meeting with Tobago businessmen Dr. Rowley described calls for consultations on the matter last year as premature.

The Tobago Chamber has described the meeting as fruitful.