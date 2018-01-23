Owner of Wong’s Supermarket shot dead by bandits

A businessman is shot dead during a robbery.

Reports say Franklin Chan was shot at around 10.30 am yesterday, after two armed bandits stormed Wong’s Supermarket on the corner of St. Lucien and Majuba Cross Road.

Police say the owner attempted to fight back against the bandits.

It is said Mr. Chan’s sister who was in the store at the time was also attacked.

Eyewitnesses say 59-year-old Mr. Chan attempted to defend her but he was shot in his chest.

The assailants later fled the scene with the cash register.

The businessman was rushed to hospital where he died while receiving emergency treatment.

The cash register was recovered a short distance away from the supermarket.

However, it was empty.

Police are now said to be searching for the two attackers.