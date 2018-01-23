Cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe leaves at least 4 people dead

At least four people have died and scores of others infected following a cholera outbreak in a town south west of Zimbabwe’s capital.

Authorities say the disease outbreak is linked to water shortages in the mining town of Cheg-U-Tu, but haven’t ruled out a link to the outbreak in neighbouring Zambia, where more than 60 people have died.

They say the outbreak is under control, despite the rise in the number of cases.

The four deaths include an 80-year-old woman and relatives who came in contact with her remains.

So far 22 people are suspected to have contracted the disease.

Cholera is a disease caused by consuming contaminated food or water.