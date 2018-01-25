I955 FM


Corpse discovered behind MET Office in Tobago

Posted on January 25, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-12A body is discovered in Tobago.

Police say the corpse was found just after 6am today behind the MET Office in Crown Point.

The deceased is said to be male.

Investigators say there are marks of violence on the body.

Police are currently on the scene.

