Brain surgery for Tobago student who was beaten on the head

Posted on January 25, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-35Brain surgery is to be performed on the Tobago student who was beaten on the head during an incident at a secondary school.

Jayden Pereira was discharged from the Port of Spain General Hospital yesterday morning.

But his father Shawn Pereira tells Newscenter 5 the ordeal is far from over.

Mr. Pereira said this morning to date there has been no word from the school.

He said his son would not be returning to the institution.

Last week, 17-year-old Jayden, was attacked at his Signal Hill Secondary School and suffered sever head trauma.

