Drugs, cigarettes and wrapping paper found in prison officer’s locker after raid

A quantity of narcotics, cigarettes and wrapping paper is found in a prison officer’s work locker.

According to reports after searching the cells on Block A at the Port of Spain Prison on Tuesday, prison officials turned their attention to the officers locker room using sniffer dogs.

The dogs reportedly alerted the search team to one particular locker belonging to a male prison officer.

Newscentre 5 understands police is questioning the prison officer at this time but charges have not been laid.