T&T and Venezuela one step closer to finalising agreement of gas supply between the two countries

Posted on January 25, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-37T&T and Venezuela are said to be one step closer to finalising the terms and agreement surrounding gas supply between the two countries.

 

A release issued by the Office of the Prime Minister says a meeting between a Venezuelan contingent and representatives from T&T took place yesterday to continue discussion on cross-border gas supply from the Bolivarian republic of Venezuela.

 

Ministers Franklin Khan, Dennis Moses and Stuart Young represented T&T at the talks.

 

The release describes the meeting as fruitful and says both parties are very close to signing a final agreement.

