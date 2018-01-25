T&T and Venezuela one step closer to finalising agreement of gas supply between the two countries

T&T and Venezuela are said to be one step closer to finalising the terms and agreement surrounding gas supply between the two countries.

A release issued by the Office of the Prime Minister says a meeting between a Venezuelan contingent and representatives from T&T took place yesterday to continue discussion on cross-border gas supply from the Bolivarian republic of Venezuela.

Ministers Franklin Khan, Dennis Moses and Stuart Young represented T&T at the talks.

The release describes the meeting as fruitful and says both parties are very close to signing a final agreement.