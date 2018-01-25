T&T and Venezuela one step closer to finalising agreement of gas supply between the two countries

T&T and Venezuela are said to be one step closer to finalising the terms and agreement surrounding gas supply between the two countries.
A release issued by the Office of the Prime Minister says a meeting between a Venezuelan contingent and representatives from T&T took place yesterday to continue discussion on cross-border gas supply from the Bolivarian republic of Venezuela.
Ministers Franklin Khan, Dennis Moses and Stuart Young represented T&T at the talks.
The release describes the meeting as fruitful and says both parties are very close to signing a final agreement.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.